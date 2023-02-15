Derailment of Godavari Express hits train services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 AM, Wed - 15 February 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In view of the derailment of Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad Godavari Express (12727) between Bibinagar- Ghatkesar station in Secunderabad division, certain trains have been either canceled or partially cancelled on Wednesday.

Cancellation :

Trains which were cancelled are Kacheguda – Nadikude, Nadikude – Kacheguda, Secunderabad – Warangal, Warangal -Secunderabad, Warangal – Hyderabad, Secunderabad – Guntur, Guntur – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Repalle.

Partial cancellation:

Trains between Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Guntur, Vijayawada – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Vijayawada, Bhadrachalam Road – Secunderabad, Guntur – Vikarabad, Vikarabad – Guntur, Warangal – Secunderabad, Miryalaguda – Kacheguda, Kacheguda – Miryalaguda, Guntur – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar.

The South Central Railway requested citizens to make note of the change and cooperate.