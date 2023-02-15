Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Derailment Of Godavari Express Hits Train Services

Derailment of Godavari Express hits train services

The South Central Railway requested citizens to make note of the change and cooperate.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:15 AM, Wed - 15 February 23
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In view of the derailment of VisakhapatnamHyderabad Godavari Express (12727) between Bibinagar- Ghatkesar station in Secunderabad division, certain trains have been either canceled or partially cancelled on Wednesday.

Cancellation :

Trains which were cancelled are Kacheguda – Nadikude, Nadikude – Kacheguda, Secunderabad – Warangal, Warangal -Secunderabad, Warangal – Hyderabad, Secunderabad – Guntur, Guntur – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Repalle.

Partial cancellation:

Trains between Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Guntur, Vijayawada – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Vijayawada, Bhadrachalam Road – Secunderabad, Guntur – Vikarabad, Vikarabad – Guntur, Warangal – Secunderabad, Miryalaguda – Kacheguda, Kacheguda – Miryalaguda, Guntur – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar.

