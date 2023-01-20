Special CS Rajat Kumar releases Ground Water Atlas of Telangana

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Kumar stated that the Ground Water Atlas of Telangana was a major step towards dissemination of scientific data

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Kumar stated that the Ground Water Atlas of Telangana was a major step towards dissemination of scientific data

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar on Friday released the Ground Water Atlas of Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Kumar stated that the Ground Water Atlas of Telangana was a major step towards dissemination of scientific data and taking effective managerial decisions for the ultimate goal of groundwater management in Telangana.

Also Read Telangana govt merges Housing dept with Transport, Roads and Buildings department

He said though groundwater use has brought amazing benefits to people at large, the unplanned development of these vital resources has resulted in adverse effects on groundwater regime in certain parts. In order to address this problem in a more integrated way and by involving suitable technological and institutional measures, a sound scientific database is to be generated based on scientific studies as it helps to disseminate information to the stakeholders and also to take suitable management interventions by the planners for its long-term sustainability, he observed.

He said the atlas would be helpful to administrators, planners, researchers and various stakeholders involved in the groundwater sector.