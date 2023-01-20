Telangana govt merges Housing dept with Transport, Roads and Buildings department

State government has decided to windup the Housing department and merge it along with the staff and subjects in the Transport, Roads and Buildings dept

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the State government has decided to windup the Housing department and merge it along with the staff and subjects in the Transport, Roads and Buildings department at the State Secretariat. Orders to this effect were issued by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari here on Friday.

The decision was taken as the Weaker Section Housing programme is being executed by other department and there are no new schemes being taken up in Housing Board, Rajiv Swagruha and Deccan Infrastructure and Land Holdings Limited (DILL) under the existing Housing department.

Accordingly, a temporary cell will be established in the Transport, Roads and Buildings department to handle all the residual matters and also matters related to assets and liabilities.

The Housing department has been instructed to hand over the residual subjects, staff, assets and liabilities to the Transport, Roads and Buildings department.