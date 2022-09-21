Special Foundation Course 2022 for AIS, Central Civil Services Officers inaugurated

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary, CS Somesh Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated the Special Foundation Course (FC) 2022, for All India Services & Central Civil Services Officers, from across the country, being hosted by Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, on behalf of LBSNAA, Mussoorie and Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Govt. of India. He administered the Oath of Office to the AIS & CCS Officers and also released the Course Manual.

In his address, Somesh Kumar said training has assumed great importance in the fast-changing world of work and advised the officer trainees to attend the Foundation Course with a high degree of importance and enrich their knowledge, skills, and attitudes.

He said the innovative schemes, conceptualised and executed by Telangana State, can be a great source of inspiration for the officer trainees attending the course from across the country.

Telangana State has planted a staggering 250 crore saplings during the last 7 years and increased the green cover by 7 per cent, he said adding that facilities such as sports, parks, etc were created in the rural areas as a part of innovative schemes as Palle Prakruthi Vanam, Kreeda Praganam, etc.

Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Director General (FAC) & Principal Secretary to Govt of Telangana, said that the learning has become a continuous process on account of the changes that are taking place in the internal and external environment.

“Since the Officer Trainees possess work experience, they have great potential to understand different problems in their true and total frame of reference and to find enduring solutions for them”, he observed.

Dr K Tirupataiah, Course Director (in-charge) presented a report on the Special Foundation Course. Dr.Ravulapati Madhavi, Additional Course Director, Extra-and Co-curricular Activities conducted the proceedings of the inaugural.