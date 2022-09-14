Telangana: Proficiency Test for AIS officers to be held from October 28

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Telangana State Public Service Commission said the applications will commence from September 21 and the last date for receipt of applications is October 1.

Hyderabad: The Half Yearly Examinations and Language Tests for officers of the All India Services and State Services (for those who are already in service), and Proficiency Test in Telugu for All India Service officers working in Telangana, will be held from October 28 to 31.

Telangana State Public Service Commission in a press note issued on Wednesday said the applications will commence from September 21 and the last date for receipt of applications is October 1. Applications have to be submitted in advance through the Heads of the Offices or Departments / Collectors under whom the AIS Probationers are working, so as to reach the Commission’s office by the last date.

Application forms can be downloaded from the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in, the press release added.