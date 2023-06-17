Special trains for Puri Rath Yatra

Special trains for Puri Rath Yatra consist of AC II cum III tier, AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: To clear rush during the Rath Yatra in Puri starting from June 20, certain special trains were announced by the South Central Railway (SCR).

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Malatipatpur (07058) train will run on June 18, Malatipatpur – Secunderabad (07059) train will run on June 19, Kacheguda – Malatipatpur (07069) train on June 21 and Malatipatpur – Kacheguda (07070) train on June 22.

These special trains consist of AC II cum III tier, AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches, SCR officials said.

Trains cancelled:

Meanwhile, due to restoration works at Bahanaga station of Kharagpur – Bhadrak section of South Eastern Railway, certain trains were cancelled.

The cancelled trains include Shalimar – Hyderabad (18045), Hyderabad – Shalimar (18046) and Guwahati – Secunderabad (02605) running on June 18 and Secunderabad – Agartala (07030) running on June 19.

Railway officials requested citizens to make note of the change in the schedule and plan their travel accordingly.