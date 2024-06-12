| Speed Up Road Works In Dubbak Says Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

Speed up road works in Dubbak, says Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

The MLA asked the officials to prepare proposals for the Mettu-Alwal road, Ande-Timmapur, Surampally-Nacharam, Mondichintha-Begumpet, Dubbak-Habsipur four-laning works, Silaji Nagar-Gosanpally and other road works.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 08:24 PM

Siddipet: Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy asked R&B officials to speed up B road works in his constituency. Reddy held a review meeting with R&B engineering officials at his camp office in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He said many works, which were granted earlier by the BRS government, were stalled now.

The MLA asked the officials to prepare proposals for the Mettu-Alwal road, Ande-Timmapur, Surampally-Nacharam, Mondichintha-Begumpet, Dubbak-Habsipur four-laning works, Silaji Nagar-Gosanpally and other road works.

Reddy also asked them to build drains along the minor irrigation tank bunds of Rama Samudram and Pedda Cheruvu located in Dubbak town because the water is leaking from the tanks onto the roads leading to damage.