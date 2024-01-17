SpiceJet crew slips in ‘don’t panic’ note to comfort passenger who got locked in toilet

The passenger travelling on the SpiceJet flight, tried getting out of the washroom after finishing with his business, only found out that he was stuck inside after the door did not open despite trying multiple times.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 04:54 PM

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident that took place on a Mumbai – Bengaluru SpiceJet flight, one of the fliers left his seat to use the loo soon after the take-off, only to get stuck in there for the remainder of the flight.

Little did he know when he went into the washroom that the commode will be his seat through the flight. The passenger, who tried getting out of the washroom after finishing with his business, soon found out that he was stuck inside after the door did not open up on trying multiple times.

The crew on the flight on coming to know about the incident, tried to get the passenger out of the washroom, but their efforts did not yield the desired result due to a door lock malfunction.

The helpless crew, however, tried to calm the stuck passenger by sliding a note into the washroom from under the door. The note sent to the man stuck in the tiny lavatory by a crew member, is now being shared widely on the internet.

“Sir, we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not open. Do not panic, we are landing in few mins, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure urself. As soon as the main door is open engineer will come. Do not panic,” the note read.

The harrowing experience came to an end for the man when an engineer opened the lavatory door after the flight landed in Bengaluru.

According to a report on Times Now News, the note has been confirmed by SpiceJet officials who also expressed “regrets and apologies for the inconvenience caused to the passenger.”