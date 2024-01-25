Spine chilling: Boy with blood cancer dipped in Ganga for 15 minutes for ‘miracle cure’, dies

25 January 2024

Screengrab of the woman sitting next to the boy's body and laughing.

Haridwar: The societal evil of superstitions haunts us to this day, despite science, technology and awareness reaching great heights.

In an extremely upsetting and an unsettling incident, a 5-year old boy suffering from blood cancer died, as he was repeatedly dipped in the Ganga for nearly 15 minutes in Haridwar by his superstitious parents and aunt who were hopeful that he would get “miraculously cured” after to the holy dip.

According to reports, police officials suspect that the boy, hailing from Delhi, could have died when he was submerged in the water for so long.

In a spine-chilling video that is widely being share on the internet, the women submerging the boy in the water are seen reacting violently when an onlooker tries to pull the boy out of the water. In another disturbing video, the boy’s aunt is seen sitting next to his body and saying that she was sure the child would “come back to life”.

An NDTV report quoting Haridwar city police chief Swantantra Kumar, suggests that the family had told the police that the boy was undergoing treatment for cancer in a top Delhi hospital, where the doctors eventually gave up saying that the boy could not be saved and that the family believed that Ganga river could heal the boy.

