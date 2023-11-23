Varanasi’s Dashashwamedh ghat crowded for Ekadashi, Tulsi Vivah

Worshipers prayed and conducted rituals at the Ganga Ghat during the event.

By ANI Updated On - 11:27 AM, Thu - 23 November 23

Varanasi: Devotees gathered in large numbers at Varanasi’s Dashashwamedh Ghat to take a dip in the holy river Ganga on the occasion of Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah.

Devotees offered prayers and performed rituals along the Ganga Ghat on the occasion.

“The Tulsi Vivah is performed today with glory, women observe fast, have Ganga snan and offer their prayers”, said a devotee speaking to ANI.

On the auspicious occasion, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister extended wishes to fellow Indians and offered prayers at Shri Vitthal-Rukimini temple in Padharpur.



“May Lord Vitthal Rukmini’s blessings fill our lives with love, harmony, and peace! Wishing you all a happy Kartiki Ekadashi!,” Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthhana Ekadashi, is one of the most important occasions in the Hindu religion. There are usually 24 ekadashis in a calendar year. Occasionally, there are two extra ekadashis that happen in a leap year.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu wakes up on this auspicious day of Ekadashi which falls during Kartik month. It is being celebrated today — especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

People observe fast on this occasion, take a holy dip in the Ganga to get rid of the past Karma and to attain salvation. Within Hinduism, the primary purpose of fasting on Ekadashi is to gain control over the mind and bodily senses.

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu married Tulsi, a plant which is said to be the incarnation of a woman named ‘Vrinda’. Thus, the ritual of marriage known as Tulsi Vivah is performed by the devotees which is said to bring a happy marriage. On this day, people worship Lord Vishnu wearing white or yellow clothes. They offer the deity fruits and sweet flowers.