Spiritual books to be sold at half the price at Yoga Darsana Centre

As part of the Yoga Day celebrations, many special programs are also being held at the YSS meditation center in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: As part of the International Yoga Day celebrations, spiritual books will be sold at 50 per cent discount at the Yoga Darsana Centre here at Begumpet.

Yogi Paramahansa Yogananda’s autobiography, human exploration, journey towards self-realization, divine love, and other books are available at a great price, a press release said.

As part of the Yoga Day celebrations, many special programs are also being held at the YSS meditation center in Hyderabad on June 18 from 4 pm. Along with power exercises, Paramahansa Yogananda’s teachings, meditation, and bhajans are also conducted in satsang.

More information can be had from yssofindia.org or 06516655555, 9441245839, 9666665328.