Spiritual Gurus: Emerging market leaders

Firstly, they leverage the invaluable service offered by voluntary workers, significantly reducing production costs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: India, renowned for its rich spiritual heritage and deep-rooted traditions, has long held a profound reverence for its spiritual leaders. In this contemporary era of spirituality, these gurus have evolved beyond being mere guides; they have become trendsetters in branding products under a spiritual umbrella. Let’s delve into how these spiritual leaders have established multi-million-dollar enterprises.

Firstly, they leverage the invaluable service offered by voluntary workers, significantly reducing production costs. This reduction or elimination of production expenses enables them to provide products at prices much lower than conventional FMCGs in the market, resulting in substantial profit margins with every sale.

Moreover, their extensive follower ship facilitates effortless product marketing. However, it’s imperative to scrutinize what these spiritual leaders and their brands genuinely offer. There have been instances of the exploitation of underprivileged workers under the guise of selfless service.

Additionally, some brands have faced legal challenges for deceptive advertisements claiming terms like “organic” and “chemical-free.” The intriguing foray of these spiritually inclined individuals into the FMCG sector has undeniably played a pivotal role in the industry’s remarkable growth.

-Antariksh Lahiri