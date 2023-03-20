Sports coach suspended for misbehaving with girl students in Adilabad

The sports coach employed on outsourcing basis was working with TSSS-Adilabad. He was placed under suspension for misbehaving with two girl students studying Class IX of the school.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Mon - 20 March 23

Representational Image.

Adilabad: A sports coach employed on outsourcing basis, was suspended on charges of misbehaving with girl students of Telangana State Sports School of Adilabad. An order to this effect was issued by District Collector Rahul Raj on Sunday evening.

The coach was B Ravinder working with TSSS-Adilabad. He was placed under suspension for misbehaving with two girl students studying Class IX of the school. He reportedly sent abusive messages to the students on their phones.

A committee was formed following the victims lodged a complaint with officials concerned a few days back. Based on a report submitted by the committee, action was initiated against the coach.