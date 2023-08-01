Spread awareness on conjunctivitis: Harish Rao tells health dept

Addressing a review meeting over rising cases of eye infections and other seasonal diseases during rainy season, Harish Rao said that the OP services at State-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam will be increased

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday directed health department to focus on spreading awareness on precautions, prevention and treatment on conjunctivitis and other seasonal diseases.

Addressing concerns over rising cases of eye infections and other seasonal diseases during the rainy season, in a review meeting with medical officers and superintendents from all districts, Harish Rao said that the OP services at State-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam will be increased.

Senior medical officers, who were present in the review meeting, said these infections were often accompanying viral fevers along with other symptoms including redness, watery eyes, and swelling.

The Minister said that Asha and ANMs will play a crucial role in identifying infected individuals based on symptoms and ensuring they receive treatment from nearby hospitals. Focus is also placed on promoting cleanliness in Gurukul and State-run residential schools.

Enough stock of necessary medicines including eye drops, and ointments were readily available in all government hospitals, including PHCs and Palle Dawakhanas.

Superintendents have been entrusted to ensure hospital cleanliness and ensure infection control mechanisms are in place, a press release said.