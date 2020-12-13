Spreading the message of inclusion

At Devashray, they have constantly been equipped and empowered so they can be on their own, self-sufficient and capable individuals.

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Gitanjali Devashray celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities recently through an online session. The celebration revolves around a common pre-decided theme that significantly impacts the lives of people with disabilities. The Special Education Section at Gitanjali Devashray, an initiative of School Founder Principal and Director Gita Karan, came up with the idea of celebrating the day dedicated to specially-abled persons.

Speakers at the event said that the main goal of the day is the ensure the inclusion of the special children into the mainstream. At Devashray, they have constantly been equipped and empowered so they can be on their own, self-sufficient and capable individuals. To celebrate their special day there was an Enthusiastic presentation organised by the Prefects of Grade VIII to help highlight and commemorate this significant day.

Various activities were taken up with the Special Education Class and help showcase their different abilities and their triumphs extolled.

Speaking on the occasion, Karan appreciated the effort put by all to help make this world a better place and asked them to be more compassionate and inclusive in their thoughts in the future also.

To continue with the celebration it included different activities done by them starting with the prayer song and dances. The Prefects made a collage of all their achievements and highlighted it with a song as a tribute to their efforts. They also played an online game ‘Simon Says’ which brought a big smile on their faces. It was a wonderful opportunity for Grade 8 Prefects to interact with them and thus helping in promoting the underlying message that encompassed the entire event: ‘Together We Are Special’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .