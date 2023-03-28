NITW: 1,340 students secure jobs in campus placements in 2022-23

A total of 253 companies visited the NITW campus for placements including 11 Public Sector Undertakings

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Warangal: Surpassing the number of campus placements made in the academic year 2021-22, 1,340 students successfully landed jobs through campus placement drives held at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal.

According to the Centre for Career Planning and Development of the NITW, a total of 253 companies visited the campus for placements including 11 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and recruited 1,340 students surpassing the last academic year’s number (1132).

In addition, 408 students received internship offers from various reputed organisations. More than 50 students were placed in the PSUs. The highest package offered this year is Rs.88 lakh per annum CTC, while the average and median package offered is Rs.17.29 lakh per annum CTC and Rs 16 lakh per annum CTC respectively.

Even in times of recession, the placement season witnessed an overwhelming response from recruiters, with more than 40 percent of total companies visiting the campus for the first time. More than 30 students have grabbed job offers with a CTC of more than Rs.50 lakh per annum and over 400 students being offered a CTC of more than Rs.20 lakh per annum, said Director NV Ramana Rao.

Also Read NITW, IISc Bangalore organise skill enhancement programme