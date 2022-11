Sreedhar guides Kadapa to big win at Veterans Cricket T20 Tournament

Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: G Sreedhar scored 43-ball 85 to guide Kadapa Veterans to a thumping nine-wicket win over VCAH Secretary XI in the Veterans Cricket T20 Tournament held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Kadapa’s Gandam Aswini Kumar and Balu snared two wickets each as they restricted Secretary XI to 121/5 in stipulated 20 overs. For Secretary XI, Srini Bhima and Nitesh Reddy hit 47 and 40 respectively. In reply, riding on Sreedhar’s half-century, Kadapa Veterans recorded a massive victory.

In another match, VCAH President’s XI defeated Anantapur Veterans by eight wickets.

Brief Scores: VCAH Secretary XI 121/5 in 20 overs (Srini Bhima 47, Nitesh Reddy 40; Balu 2/19, Gandam Aswini Kumar Raju 2/19) lost to Kadapa Veterans 124/1 in 11.4 Overs (G Sreedhar 85; Anand 1/17); Anantapur Veterans 97 in 18.2 overs (Yugandhar Reddy 28; Dr Giri 3/14) lost to VCAH President’s XI 98/2 in 10.4 Overs (Damodar 47).