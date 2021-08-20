SRH cricketer Sandeep Sharma ties the knot with Natasha

Indian cricketer Sandeep Sharma wedded jewellery designer and digital marketing specialist Natasha on Friday. “A special addition to the #SRHFamily. Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Sharma. To a lifelong partnership! #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy (sic),” posted the official page of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram, whom Sandeep represents in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Congrats you guys. Miss you,” commented his teammate and Australian cricketer David Warner. The newly-wedded couple looks absolutely adorable in their wedding picture that’s going viral on social media!

The couple celebrated their mehendi ceremony just a day ago. Natasha’s friend Payal Jugroop shared snaps from the intimate ceremony on social media.

A couple of months ago, Natasha wished Sandeep on his birthday with a heart-warming note. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDUUUU!!! Here’s to more love, more happiness, more fights where we pull each others hair out, more understanding, more success and more growth together!! Thank you for being you!! May god give you everything you ever wish for. Lots of love Sandu Bandu!! (sic),” she captioned a loved-up picture of them.

