Sri Chiatanya students’ ace NASA contest

Participants from more than 100 countries participated in contest and students of Sri Chaitanya stood with 64 prize winning projects which was more than 50% of the 107 prize winning projects of India

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: For the 8th consecutive year, Sri Chaitanya School emerged the world champion in the Space Settlement Contest-2021 conducted jointly by NASA and NSS, according to a press release.

Participants from more than 100 countries participated in the contest and the students of Sri Chaitanya stood with 64 prize winning projects which was more than 50 per cent of the 107 prize winning projects of India out of the total 160 winning Projects declared all over the world, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, chairman, Dr BS Rao said.

Dr Rao said a total of 758 students participated in preparing the 64 prize winning projects.

Sri Chaitanya Schools, academic director, Seema said the conceptual teaching methodology and the activity and practical based teaching, putting aside the age old method of rote learning, was mainly responsible for such a victory in NASA NSS Space Settlement contest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .