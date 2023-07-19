Sri Lanka sees more than one elephant killed a day: Report

An official report by Sri Lanka government says at least 239 elephants were killed upto July 14, recording more than one elephant death in a day. Sri Lanka has highest Asian Elephant denisity in the world.

Colombo: At least 239 elephants were killed across Sri Lanka up to July 14 this year, more than one death daily, according to new government data which indicated growing cases of human-elephant conflict in the island nation.

According to data released by the Sri Lankan President’s Media Division, 74 elephants have died due to unidentified reasons while 49 elephants were killed after being shot. Thirty-six elephants were also electrocuted, the EconomyNext news portal, reported on Wednesday.

“At least 239 elephants have been killed up to July 14 this year in Sri Lanka led by unidentified reasons followed by gunshots and electrocution have been the key cause of deaths,” the data from the Department of Wildlife and Conservation showed.

It said that the highest number of elephants were killed in the Anuradhapura district where 47 deaths took place, followed by the neighbouring district Pollannaruwa with 46.

Sri Lanka has seen a spike in the human-elephant conflict with the extent of elephants’ habitats on the decline due to the expansion of commercial construction and farming.

Sri Lanka’s Asian elephants have been listed as endangered as their habit shrank, especially after the expansion of rice cultivation in the early 1980s under several irrigation schemes led by the Mahaweli river valley programme in the north-central and the eastern region of the island nation.

The island nation’s authorities have been using elephants to promote nature tourism in the country.

A census in 2011 counted 5,879 elephants, or roughly 6,000. A new elephant census was planned for this year, the report said.

In the 10 years to 2018, a total of 2,456 wild elephants had died, official data showed.

Sri Lankan farmers have erected electrical fences as a way to protect their crops.

Sri Lanka is reported to have the highest Asian elephant density in the world, but nearly 70 per cent of the wild elephants roaming outside protected areas create conflict with people, The Sunday Times reported last year.

When the British began ruling Sri Lanka in the 19th century, it is believed that there were around 14,000 elephants in the island. Thousands were shot as human settlements expanded, the report said.