Forest officials anticipate migration of elephants to Asifabad

A 25 to 30-year-old male elephant which strayed into Telangana recently from Maharashtra after getting separated from its herd returned to the neighboring State on Saturday.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 7 April 2024, 07:10 PM

A male elephant which strayed into the forests of Kumramm Bheem Asifabad district from Maharasthra recently.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest officials and voluntary organisations believe that the region will have to witness a new threat to humans – the menace of wild elephants – in future in addition to the existing conflict with other wild animals.

A 25 to 30-year-old male elephant which strayed into Telangana recently from Maharashtra after getting separated from its herd returned to the neighboring State on Saturday. It trampled two farmers to death at Burepalli village in Chintalamanepalli mandal and Kondapalli in Penchikalpet in Kaghaznagar forest division in its three-day long stay. It is currently taking shelter in Aheri forest range of Maharashtra.

“Once the tusker has entered a forest, it may come to the forests again alone or with its herd. However, we are preparing our staffers to tackle the menace of the elephant by conducting training classes and boosting infrastructure. Similarly, awareness is going to be created among the public, besides carrying out extensive publicity over the precautions,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Mohan Chandra Pargaien told ‘Telangana Today.’

Forest officials anticipate that the landscape of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district is likely to see migration of elephants from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh in coming years, considering the forests are for elephants. They reasoned that the habitat of the elephants was being destroyed by mining activities in the two states, forcing them to explore the surrounding forests.

Forest officials were planning to conduct capacity building programmes for their field staffers by roping in experts. They are planning to procure infrastructure such as thermal drones, torches, public address systems and chasing teams as part of the preparedness. They will initially organise training sessions for IFS officers posted in Kawal Tiger Reserve before training officials in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Meanwhile, the officials said that a report would be submitted to the Centre for consideration of provision of required infrastructure and funds to tackle the movement of elephants in this region, a new menace for the authorities and the locals as well.