Sri Rama Navami 2024 Celebrations in Bhadrachalam (Full Details) | Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy

The main events include Lord Rama's wedding to Goddess Seetha and Lord Rama's Pattabhishekam ceremony. Tickets are available online and at ticket counters.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 March 2024, 08:41 AM

Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam celebrations begin at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam in Bhadrachalam district, starting on April 9 and ending on April 23. The main events include Lord Rama’s wedding to Goddess Seetha and Lord Rama’s Pattabhishekam ceremony. Tickets are available online and at ticket counters.

A