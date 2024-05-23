Govt lands face threat of encroachment in Mancherial

The municipality had raised saplings in the nursery spending Rs.5 lakh. However, the landgrabbers tried to encroach upon the nursery itself.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 23 May 2024, 06:48 PM

Mancherial: Certain vacant government lands in different parts of the district centre and peripherals are being encroached, with such attempts becoming confirmed when municipal and revenue officials managed to prevent one such attempt in RR Nagar.

Some persons had attempted to occupy a piece of two acres of land in survey number 140 located on the banks of Rallavagu in RR Nagar, which was meant for a nursery of the Mancherial municipality.

Also Read Congress Govt admits to power supply disruption in Warangal’s MGM hospital

The landgrabbers had cleared the bushes on the plot using tractors in broad daylight a few days ago. However, officials thwarted the attempt by swiftly acting and seizing the two tractors from the spot. The plot, which measures 9 acres and 14 guntas landm belongs to the government.

The municipality had raised saplings in the nursery spending Rs.5 lakh. However, the landgrabbers tried to encroach upon the nursery itself.

Already, land located in the similar survey number was occupied by a vegetable trader. Interestingly, no action has been initiated against him so far

Earlier, unidentified persons built a compound wall around a piece of land situated in survey number 283 in Savathrinagar in the town near the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office.

Two acres of land in survey number 312 on the outskirts of the town and thirty guntas of land in survey number 422 behind Mancherial bus stand was also allegedly grabbed by some persons.

Two acres of government land in survey number 42 in Naspur mandal centre was also occupied. A total of 104 acres is situated in this survey number.

A plot was earmarked for the Integrated District Officers Complex and house sites of TNGOs. Approximately 40 acres is available, but it is facing the threat of encroachment.

“Officials of the revenue department carry out surveys only when someone lodges a complaint. Boundaries are demarcated, enabling the grabbers to get hold of the assets. The officials do not file counter cases in courts against those who occupy lands using fake documents of ownership,” Thula Madhusudan of Swachchanda Poura Seva Samstha said.

The surge in prices of lands in the district centre and surrounding areas is attributed to encroachment of vacant government lands.

For instance, a square yard is priced between Rs.40,000 and Rs.60,000 near the Mancherial bus-stand, while the cost of a square yard is nearly Rs.20,000 in Naspur mandal centre.

When asked, Additional Collector (Revenue) S Motilal said steps were being taken to protect government lands in the town and fringes of the district centre. Criminal cases were being booked against grabbers of government lands, he said.