Srinivas, Appoorwa emerge winners at Senior State Ranking Open Carrom Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Medal winners of of the Senior State Ranking Open Carrom Tournament on Sunday.

Hyderabad: K Srinivas of IOCL and S Appoorwa of LIC emerged winners in the men and women’s divisions of the Senior State Ranking Open Carrom Tournament in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the men’s final, Srinivas defeated V Anil Kumar of AG 20-5, 25-19. Appoorwa cruised past P Jayasree of IOCL 25-1, 25-0. In the veteran men’s final, M Feroz Shah defeated Ch Manohar Rao 25-7, 25-0.

Results: Finals: Singles: Mens: K Srinivas (IOCL) bt V Anil Kumar (AG) 20-5, 25-19; Women: S Appoorwa (LIC) bt P Jayasree (IOCL) 25-1, 25-0; Veteran Men: M Feroz Shah bt Ch Manohar Rao 25-7, 25-0; 3rd, 4th: Men: S Aditya bt MD Ahmed 11-25, 25-9, 25-9; Women: K Nandini (AWASA) bt K Nagajyothi (IT) 22-12, 25-6; Veteran men: M Narender bt U Giridhar 25-0, 25-0; Semifinals: Men: V Anil Kumar (AG’s) bt S Aditya 23-25, 22-17, 25-21, K Srinivas (IOCL) bt MD Ahmed 25-16, 25-16; Women: P Jayasree (IOCL) bt K Nandini (AWASA) 25-09, 25-5, S Appoorwa (LIC) bt V Nagajyothi (IT) 15-17, 25-15, 25-0; Veteran men: M Feroz Shah bt U Giridhar 20-6, 25-15, Ch Manohar Rao bt M Narender 20-6, 13-12.