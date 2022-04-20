Srinivas Goud directs TSTDC to take back land from Secunderabad Golf Course

Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud directed the tourism development corporation to cancel the lease and take possession of 130 acres allotted to Secunderabad Golf Course Project Private Limited at Shamirpet.

The Minister held a meeting with the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) officials here on Wednesday. During the meeting, officials informed that in 2004 Secunderabad Golf Course Project Private Limited was allotted 130 acres on lease at Shamirpet.

However, the organization had failed to construct any structures in the allotted land in the last 18 years. It had also not paid the lease rent amount to TSTDC, they said.

The Minister immediately directed the officials to cancel the lease agreement with the organization and take possession of the land.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had proposed to construct a sports village and development of tourism circuit in the land. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, prepare plans for development of sports village and other amenities. A final decision on the issue would be taken after the Chief Minister’s approval, he said.

Similarly, the Minister directed the officials to initiate measures and approach the Advocate General in the court case pertaining to the Butta Hospitalities (Yatri Nivas) at Begumpet.

He also wanted the officials to approach the Advocate General and initiate measures for getting the stay vacated in the case of Bengaluru -based E-City Gaint Screen Private Limited, which had obtained one acre space next to Yatri Nivas for 33 years lease from TSDTC. The organization did not construct any project and had not paid any lease rent to TSDTC during the last 13 years, officials informed to the Minister.

