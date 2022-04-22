Srinivas Goud lays foundation for various development works in Makthal

Narayanpet: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said after formation of new districts and municipalities, the State Government was ensuring provision of amenities in all the areas and striving for comprehensive development. The minister laid foundation for different development works and inaugurated a few projects in Makthal municipality. He laid foundation for development of mini Tank Bund with a cost of Rs.1.40 crore, a meat and vegetable market to be constructed with a cost of Rs. 2 crore and construction of dump yard with a cost of Rs. 47.50 crore.

Later, the Minister inaugurated a shed, where vermicompost is generated through segregation of dry and wet waste. The newly constructed vegetable market was launched and the conference hall at Municipal office. Addressing on the occasion, the Minister said prior to Telangana formation, many districts in the region, lacked basic amenities and were deprived of any development. But after State formation, the State Government was striving for comprehensive development of all districts, he said.

“One should compare the progress achieved in the districts after formation of Telangana and the development in the united Andhra Pradesh,” Srinivas Goud said. The Minister said the proposals for construction of new municipality office with Rs 55 lakh would be approved shortly. All the Councilors and officials should work in coordination and ensure provision of basic amenities in Maktal Municipality, he said.

