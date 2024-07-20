Srisailam project gets its first inflows

Hyderabad: Srisailam reservoir, one of the joint projects of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has finally started receiving flood water on Friday consequent to widespread rains in its catchment. The inflows into the project rose to a little over 82000 cusecs.

The influx, which will add to the present storage of the project by more than seven TMCs a day, owed mainly to the releases from the Karnataka projects and it is expected to bail out from water crisis all cities and towns in its command area spread over both the Telugu States for the next quarter. The outflows from Srisailam project are being maintained at close to 5000 cusecs and its releases were intended to support the water drawls being made from Nagarjuna Sagar Project to fulfill the release orders issued by the KRMB allotting 4.5 tmc to AP and 5.4tmc to Telangana.

The inflows into Srisailam project will rise further once the Tungabhadra project also starts releasing the flood flow. The inflows into Tungabhadra were in the order of some 1,04,000 cusecs. The inflows and outflows at the Narayanpur dam in Karnataka are maintained at over one lakh cusecs. The inflows and outflows at Almatti are in the range of 79,000 cusecs and 69,000 cusecs respectively.

As for the Godavari basin projects, the Medigadda barrage, Sammakka Sagar and Sitamma Sagar continued to receive heavy inflows for the third consecutive day. The inflows at Sammakka sagar were over 4.82 lakh cusecs. The Sitammasagar (Dummugudem) inflows are close to six lakh cusecs.