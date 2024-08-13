Watch: Fishermen turn up in large numbers for big catch near Srisailam dam

With the inflows declining steadily since the last couple of days, irrigation department officials closed the crest gates of the dam

By Sai Nath Lakkumalla Published Date - 13 August 2024, 12:16 PM

A screen grab of the video showing fishermen at Lingalagattu in the downstream of Srisailam project

Nagarkurnool: Fishermen turned up in large numbers in their country boats for fishing at Lingalagattu in the downstream of Srisailam project after officials closed the crest gates of the dam and stopped release of water downstream.

With heavy inflows into the Srisailam project in the last two weeks from upstream, the dam is almost full to the brim. However, with the inflows declining steadily since the last couple of days, officials have closed the crest gates of the dam.

As there was heavy flow downstream since all these days, fishermen were denied permission for fishing. Soon after the last crest gate was closed on Tuesday, armed with their country boats, many fishermen entered the River Krishna at Lingalagattu near the project for fishing.

With heavy inflows all these days, fishermen believe that many fish, especially the heavier and bigger ones, which fetch good prices in the market, would get trapped in their nets.

Images and videos of fishermen near the Srisailam project that were uploaded on different social media platforms went viral.