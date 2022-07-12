Srisailam and Tungabhadra project getting inflows for the first time this season

Nagarkurnool: For the first time this monsoon season, Srisailam project is getting inflows with irrigation department releasing water from Jurala project into downstream.
Following heavy rains in the upstream areas of Karnataka, Jurala project is receiving inflows from Almatti and Narayanpur projects. Accordingly, the water level in Jurala project has reached the full reservoir level and irrigation officials on Mondal night released 13,000 cucecs downstream towards Srisailam project.
With heavy rains lashing in the upstream areas of Karnataka, officials are expecting more inflows into the project. At present, the water level in Srisailam project is 824 feet against the FRL of 885 feet.
With incessant rains lashing upstream areas of Shivmoga district in Karnataka, the Tungabhadra project is receiving inflows. On Tuesday morning, the project received 87,305 cusecs and the outflow was 1,649 cusecs.