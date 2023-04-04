SSC exams: Education Minister warns strict action against those creating trouble

P Sabitha Indra Reddy appealed to people to set aside their personal and political gains and ensure that students take exams without any pressure and stress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:46 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday said the State government would take stern action against those trying to foment trouble during the conduct of the SSC Public Exams.

The Minister said since the exams were connected with the future of 4.95 lakh Class X students, the government would not spare anyone who mar the examination process. She appealed to people to set aside their personal and political gains and ensure that students take exams without any pressure and stress.

She also appealed to the district collectors, teachers, school managements, police, postal, school education, police, postal, health and RTC officials to work in coordination for the conduct of exams.