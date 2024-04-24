SSC Public Exams results on April 30

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the intermediate public examinations results here on Wednesday, Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham said the Education department has decided to announce the SSC Public Exams results on April 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 11:58 AM

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations 2024 results will be released on April 30.

The evaluation of answer scripts has already been completed by the Directorate of Government Examinations and processing of results is being carried out.

A total of 5,08,385 students registered for the exams that were conducted from March 18 to April 2 in 2,676 centres.