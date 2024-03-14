SSC Public Exams: Invigilators to face tough disciplinary action for malpractice by students

14 March 2024

Hyderabad: Invigilators on the SSC Public Examinations 2024 duties will face tough disciplinary action for any malpractice or copying act by students under their watch in the examination hall.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) that is holding Class X exams from March 18 to April 2 has brought in rigorous measures to curb the menace of malpractice or copying in exams.

So far, students caught copying were booked and debarred from further examinations, while teachers are relieved from invigilation work, if found negligent in their duties. Rarely are they suspended from their job. Following a malpractice case against students, a committee constituted to deal with malpractice cases will decide on punishment on a case-by-case basis.

The DGE has instructed the DEOs to inform the invigilators that they will be held accountable for any malpractice. “Each invigilator, at every examination centre, should be informed that he/she will be personally held accountable for any malpractice or copying, which takes place in their centres and disciplinary action will be taken against them,” the instructions read.

The District Educational Officers (DEOs) and Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) will also be responsible for malpractices in the examination centres under their jurisdiction.

The DEOs and MEOs were instructed to maintain a register of record details on the complaints received from the general public regarding malpractice or copying taking place besides action taken report on such complaints. For this the officers are directed to display their mobile number at a conspicuous place in examination centres for the general public to register complaints, regarding malpractice or copying.

SSC Public Exams from March 18 to April 2

Students registered: 5,08,385

Boys: 2,57,952

Girls: 2,50,433

Examination centres: 2,676

Exam timings: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

Control room phone no.: 040-23230942