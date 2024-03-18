Telangana: SSC public exams commence on a smooth note

The education department has roped-in a total of 30,000 invigilators and 2,676 each chief superintendents and departmental officers have been deputed on examination duties.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 March 2024, 11:53 AM

Students checking their halltickets at the examination centre.

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Exams have commenced on a smooth note across the State on Monday. Several students arrived at the centres one hour prior to the first language exam, which is being conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Five minutes grace time i.e., till 9.35 am was given to students to enter the centres. A total of 5,08,385 students including 2,57,952 boys and 2,50,433 girls registered to appear for exams that are being conducted in 2,676 centres across the State.

The education department has roped-in a total of 30,000 invigilators and 2,676 each chief superintendents and departmental officers have been deputed on examination duties. To curb malpractices in exams, 144 flying squad teams have been constituted besides the DEOs concerned arranged sitting squads in problematic centres.