ST reservation hiked from 6 per cent to 10 per cent; TS issues orders amending services rules

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:48 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: The General Administration Department of Telangana on Wednesday issued orders amending the Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996, to facilitate enhancement of reservations for Scheduled Tribes from six per cent to 10 per cent in admissions into educational institutions and also appointments to the State government services.

Orders have been issued to make necessary amendments by substituting and omitting certain words/sentences, paving way for implementing the enhanced reservations.

After the Telangana State Legislative Assembly passed an unanimous resolution to enhance the ST reservations to 10 per cent, the State government issued necessary orders enhancing the reservation percentage improving opportunities for the tribal in the educational institutions and government jobs under the purview of the State government.

It may be noted that the State Assembly had sent the resolution to the union government seek its consent for increasing the ST reservations in tune with their population in the State. The Centre is yet to respond to the resolution.