Handy guide to vast topic

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on general science will aid aspirants to prepare well for the State government recruitment examinations.

1.Amino acids join together to make polypeptides. What do polypeptides make by joining together?

a) Carbohydrates b) Proteins

c) Vitamins d) All the above

Ans: b

Explanation: Proteins are made up of chains of amino acids bound by bonds called peptide bond. There are some 22 different known amino acids which can compose proteins. There may be many more unknown to us.

2. Which among the following is correct about saliva of a healthy human?

a) It is slightly acidic b) It is slightly saline

c) It is slightly alkaline d) It is neutral

Ans: c

Explanation: The pH stands for potential hydrogen. It is used to describe the chemical acidity level vs alkalinity level of a substance. The pH of healthy human saliva is slightly alkaline and in the range of 6.2 to 7.6.

3. The pneumatophores are negatively geotropic roots which grow upward and are meant for gaseous exchange. These are a characteristic of _______?

a) Halophytes b) Heliophytes

c) Sciophytes d) Lithophytes

Ans: a

Explanation: A halophyte is a salt-tolerant plant that grows in soil or waters of high salinity. They consist of pneumatophores which are negatively geotropic roots which grow upward and are meant for gaseous exchange.

4. Plants growing on marshy lands are commonly called as _____?

a) Oxylophytes b) Lithophytes

c) Helophytes d) Psilophytes

Ans: c

Explanation: Helophytes are those plants which are typical of marshy or lake-edge environments, in which the perennating organ lies in soil or mud below the water level, but the aerial shoots protrude above the water for air.

5. In which part of the human body pleura is found?

a) Lungs b) Brain c) Liver d) Heart

Ans: a

Explanation:A pleura is a serous membrane which folds back onto itself to form a two-layered membranous pleural sac. It surrounds each lung and attach to the internal surface of the thoracic cavity.

6. Which among the following plants is known as Indian ginseng?

a) Withaniasomnifera b) Datura ceratocaula

c) Iberis amara d) Capsella bursa pastoris

Ans: a

Explanation: Withaniasomnifera or commonly called as Ashwagandha is known as Indian ginseng.

7. Which of the following plants have respiratory roots?

a) Marshy plants b) Mangroves

c) Epiphytes d) Submerged Hydrophytes

Ans: b

Explanation: Respiratory roots are found in aquatic plants and plants which grow on marshy areas. In mangroves, the roots do not get sufficient oxygen and hence they grow upwards from the ground.

8. Which among the following is the correct location of pyloric sphincter in human body?

a) Between oral cavity and esophagus

b) Between esophagus and stomach

c) Between stomach and duodenum

d) Between duodenum and jejunum

Ans: c

Explanation: Pyloric sphincter is located between stomach and duodenum. It is a small piece of smooth visceral muscle which acts as a valve and regulates the flow of partially digested food from stomach to the duodenum.

9. The correct group of animals that suffer from the ‘Foot & Mouth’ disease is as follows:

a) Only Cattle b) Cattle & Sheep

c) Cattle and Pigs d) Cattle, Sheep and Pigs

Ans: d

Explanation: Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) or Hoof and Mouth Disease (HMD) is an infectious and sometimes fatal viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals. Cattle, sheep and pigs are affected by the Foot & Mouth disease.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles