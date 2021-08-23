Stage set for release of fishlings into 1,280 irrigation tanks in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: The Fisheries Department is gearing up to release 6.17 crore fishlings into 1,280 irrigation tanks of Nalgonda district. Restoration of irrigation tanks and release of fishlings improved the livelihood of fishermen and the availability of fish for consumption throughout the year.

As the irrigation tanks were brimming with water due to recent rains, officials are planning to release fishlings into the water bodies in the last week of August. A proposal has already been sent in this regard to the State government.

The officials identified 1,280 irrigation tanks for the release of the fishlings and decided to release 80-100 mm size fishlings in 87 irrigation tanks and 35 to 50 mm size in 1,193 irrigation tanks this year.

Department itself has taken up the production of fishlings at Thummadam of Vemulapally and Dindi in the district as per the requirement. It is expected to procure five crore fishlings, produced at the two units. The Fisheries Department has also invited tenders from the contractors for the supply of fishlings. These fishlings will be purchased as additional supplies and will be used only after the utilisation of the fishlings produced at its two units.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Telangana Besta Seva Sangam State president G Venkateshwarlu said that the livelihood of fishermen was improved after the release of fishlings into irrigation tanks. Before 2014, fishermen got livelihood only through 600 irrigation tanks for a couple of months and they were dependent on other works and migrated to towns to earn a meal for their families for the remaining period. Now, fishermen families were getting livelihood throughout the year. More than 28,000 families were eking livelihood by fishing in erstwhile Nalgonda district (Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir district), he added. Over 60 per cent of these families are from Nalgonda district alone. Due to the quality of fishlings, the fishes were growing 1.5 kg to 5 kgs weight, which was earning more profit to the fishermen, he added.

Production increased

Member of Shaligowraram Fishermen Cooperative Society Padala Saidulu said that Shaligowraram reservoir was the second biggest fish farming water body in the district. Before 2014, the fish production through the reservoir was just 100 to 150 tonnes for each fishing season. It has increased to 400 tonnes after the TRS government took up the release of fishlings into the irrigation tanks. About 608 fishermen families were getting livelihood depending on fishing in Shaligowraram reservoir, he added.