Nalgonda: Officials on alert after spurt in viral fever cases

. The number of outpatient cases being treated at the district headquarters hospital also saw a big rise in the last 10 days, especially after monsoon showers resulted in water stagnation in villages and towns.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 07:04 PM

Hyderabad: An outbreak of viral fevers has turned into a source of major concern in different mandals of Nalgonda district of late. The incidence of dengue is also on the increase. The spurt in fever cases has put the medical and health authorities on alert. The number of outpatient cases being treated at the district headquarters hospital also saw a big rise in the last 10 days, especially after monsoon showers resulted in water stagnation in villages and towns.

Private hospitals were also being overcrowded with fever cases. As many as 38 cases of dengue were reported in the district during the last five months and a majority of them were from the rural pockets in Nalgonda division. Patients with common complaints such as cold, flu and bacterial infections were ending up with fevers with high temperatures. Such ailments were being reported from among children as well.

Also Read Hyderabad witnesses spurt in seasonal flu, influenza infections

District Medical and Health authorities have initiated special measures to address the situation. The outbreak of viral fevers and infections is being attributed to the mosquito menace in the city and its surroundings. Officials have made it clear that the all government hospitals have adequate stocks of medicines. The hospitals are fully equipped to provide the patients the best possible medical facilities. Fogging operations in the city and gram panchayats are also being taken up in a big way, they said.