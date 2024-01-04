Stalker attacks woman with knife in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:33 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Representational Image

Karimnagar: An alleged stalker attacked a 24-year-old woman with a knife after she reportedly rejected his marriage proposal. The incident took place in Kothapalli on the outskirts of Karimnagar on Thursday night.

According to the police, a resident of Kothapalli, Sai, was harassing his neighbor Kavya in the name of love for the past some time, pressurizing her to accept his marriage proposal.

As she refused his proposal, he attacked her with a knife on Thursday night. She sustained injuries on her head and hand in the attack. Local people shifted her to a private hospital in Karimnagar.

Knowing about the incident, Karimnagar rural ACP T Karunakar Rao visited the hospital and enquired about the incident.

The ACP said that earlier, a panchayat was also organised as the family members of the victim approached the village elders unable to tolerate the harassment by the accused.

Sai, who did not change his attitude, again started harassment in the last one week. As she refused his proposal, he entered her house when the other family members went outside on Thursday night and attacked her with a knife. He went absconding after the attack.

Police have begun investigation by registering a case and have launched manhunt for the accused.