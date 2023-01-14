Stand-up comic Tanmay Bhat recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: The first episode of ‘All About Movies’, a Spotify Original podcast hosted by film critic Anupama Chopra, features Tanmay Bhat as the duo discusses the latter’s experiences with the film industry.

The stand-up comic draws upon the moments he has spent backstage at the film awards and also sheds light on the changing film industry.

Tanmay recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time when he and Rohan Joshi were writing a show for the ICICI Awards, which was hosted by King Khan.

“He was going to come by 5, the show was at 6 and he was delayed by 15 minutes. He came, and we were like there’s no way he is doing this in 20 minutes. We go to his room and quickly run him through the script. It took him 10 minutes and he then comes up to us, and he is like first this happens, then this happens and we were like how does he know everything? Shah Rukh looks at his phone and says that this player scored a goal and Rohan was like I haven’t even kept up with the football match!” the comedian said.

Tanmay then comments on the changing landscape of film marketing. “Earlier, the (top) layer of marketing was IIMs, but now it’s going to be flooded by creators,” he states.

The new episodes of the podcast will be released every Thursday. With an exciting line-up of the likes of badminton champion PV Sindhu, journalist Faye D’Souza, mythology scholar Devdutt Pattanaik, LGBTQIA+ activist and influencer Sushant Divgikar, Cred founder Kunal Shah and many more, ‘All About Movies’ will feature conversations and discussions with guests about films and their passion for cinema.