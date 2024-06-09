Strong opposition a healthy sign for democracy, says Rajinikanth

Actor says Narendra Modi assuming office for the third term as Prime Minister is a big achievement

By PTI Published Date - 9 June 2024, 10:55 AM

To a question on his expectation over the next five years, Rajinikanth said the governance will be good and that is what he expected.

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday said Narendra Modi assuming office for the third term as Prime Minister is a big achievement and people have ensured a strong opposition and it is a healthy sign for democracy.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Delhi from his residence, the top actor said after Jawaharlal Nehru, it is Narendra Modi who will be taking over as Prime Minister for the third term in office, an achievement.

Rajinikanth is all set to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his new Cabinet. Later, at the airport, he told media: “Assuming office for the third consecutive term is Narendra Modi’s big achievement, my hearty greetings to him. People have elected a robust opposition which is a healthy sign for democracy.”

