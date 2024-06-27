Starbucks launches iconic Stanley cups in India

The Stanley + Starbucks ash green collection, a pinnacle of luxury drinkware launching in select stores across India from June 26.

By Shanti Nanisetti Published Date - 27 June 2024, 09:00 PM

Stanley+Starbucks iconic cups

Having taken the globe by storm recently, Stanley + Starbucks have joined hands to debut in India. The Stanley + Starbucks ash green collection, a pinnacle of luxury drinkware launching in select stores across India from June 26. This exclusive collection combines Stanley + Starbucks renowned craftsmanship and functionality in the merchandise space offering discerning connoisseurs two iconic pieces: the Stanley + Starbucks Quencher and Tumbler.

Designed to elevate your beverage experience, the Stanley + Starbucks ash green collection effortlessly blends functionality with opulent style. Whether keeping your drinks hot or cold for extended durations or gracing any occasion with its sleek ash green allure, each piece ensures you make a style statement effortlessly throughout the year. The collection is available in select stores across India.

Stanley + Starbucks Quencher

The centrepiece of the collection is Stanley + Starbucks Quencher, designed for those who demand excellence. With its impressive 40 oz. (1.1 litres) capacity, this Quencher is designed to keep you impeccably hydrated, whether you’re powering through a workout, tackling a busy day at the office, or taking a relaxing walk.

Stanley + Starbucks Tumbler

For those who refuse to compromise on style, the Stanley + Starbucks Tumbler embodies sophistication on the move. Featuring a convenient 16 oz. (473 ml) capacity, it is the perfect partner for grabbing your go-to Starbucks drink and hitting the road. Crafted with double-walled construction, it promises to keep your cold brews and iced coffees refreshingly cool.