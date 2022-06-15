State Council for Clinical Establishment formed in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana government has constituted State Council for Clinical Establishments under the Chairmanship of Special Chief Secretary, Health, SAM Rizvi and other senior doctors from various departments as members.

The Council will ensure implementation of provisions under Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 in Telangana. Among other functions, it will also compile and update registration of all healthcare establishments in the State and represent Telangana in the National Council of Clinical Establishments.

The State Council consists of 14 members including Director, Ayush and other senior doctors from State Medical Council and State Indian Medical Association (IMA).