Indrakaran Reddy sets deadline to complete works of Nirmal IDOC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy has instructed officials and the executing agency to complete works of Integrated District Officials Complex

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy has instructed officials and the executing agency to complete works of Integrated District Officials Complex (IDOC) or Collectorate of Nirmal district by December. He inspected the works here on Sunday.

The Minister said the works were nearing completion and asked Roads and Building officials and the contractor to complete the balance works by December. He also inspected an approach road to be inaugurated on Monday.

The Minister later laid a foundation stone to the bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Chincholi junction in the town. He said the architect of the constitution was a messiah of all sections of the society and said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was following in the footsteps of Ambedkar and was implementing a slew of welfare schemes.

He later dined along with former extremist Oggu Satwaji and his wife who joined the mainstream by quitting the Maoist party. He appreciated the couple for bidding a goodbye to the outlawed outfit and joining the mainstream. He assured that all support would be extended to them on behalf of the government.