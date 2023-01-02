‘All roads in Telangana to be mapped through satellite remote sensing systems’

Vinod Kumar said that satellite mapping would be very useful for laying the shortest possible road connectivity in future.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:03 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar said all roads in the State would be mapped with the help of satellite remote sensing systems to help in better planning and maintenance.

Vinod Kumar, who held a meeting with Additional Director General of Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) G Sreenivas Reddy and other scientists of the Centre here on Monday, said that the length and width of Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings, State Highways and National Highways roads in the State would be mapped with the help of remote sensing. Even the need for culverts and bridges on roads would be mapped through satellite remote sensing systems, he informed.

Also Read Vinod Kumar calls for action plan for strengthening economic, statistics and planning depts

Vinod Kumar said that satellite mapping would be very useful for laying the shortest possible road connectivity in future. “Satellite mapping will serve as a guide for future action plans for laying roads in the State,”he said. He asked the officials to complete the road satellite mapping process within the stipulated time.