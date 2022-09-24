State Handloom Expo at Shilparamam from Saturday

Meanwhile, Mini Shilparamam at Uppal too organises Bathukamma and Dasara festival, starting from Saturday to October 9.

Hyderabad: Shilparamam Arts Crafts and Cultural Society in the city is organising ‘State Handloom Expo’, Bathukamma and Dasara festival celebration at its Madhapur branch. The expo is kick-started on Saturday and will be open for visitors till October 8.

Work by handloom artists from different Indian States, including Kota, Kora, Tussar, Banaras, Chikakari, Kashmiri, Madanapalli, Uppada, Mangalagiri, Madhubani painting saris, Kantha work, embroidery saris, and dress materials will be on display. In addition, Bathukamma and Dasara will also be celebrated at the venue.

“Women should participate in large numbers and make Bathukamma and Dasara celebrations a grand success,” said G Kishan Rao, Special Officer, Shilparamam, in a release.

According to the release, the entire Shilparamam is tastefully decorated with electric bulbs as Bathukamma songs reverberating will provide visitors with a new experience. A variety of cultural programmes will be held from 5.30 pm every day, at both Madhapur and Uppal.