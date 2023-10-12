‘All India Saree Mela’ at Shilparamam from Oct 13-25

Along with the mela, Bathukamma and Dasara festival will also be organised.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:03 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: Shilparamam Arts Crafts & Cultural Society is all set to host an ‘All India Saree Mela’, at its Madhapur campus, from October 13 to 25. Along with the mela, Bathukamma and Dasara festival will also be organised.

According to the press release, artisans from all over India are participating in the Mela. Nearly 70 stalls of Kota, Kora, Tussar, Banaras, Chikenkari, Kashmiri, Madanapalli, Uppada, Mangalagiri, Madhubani painting sarees, Kantha work, embroidery sarees, dress materials, chunnys, and many others will be displayed at the expo.

Indian classical dancees such as Indian Navadurga, Devi Vaibhavam, Mahishasuramardini, and dance ballets are special attractions. In addition, visitors can join the Bathukamma played by the women staff at the main lawan every evening.

