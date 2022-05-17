Foundation stone laid for suspension bridge on Mahabunagar’s Mini Tank Bund

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Mahabunagar: After Laknavaram in Warangal district and Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet, the Mini Tank Bund (Pedda Cheruvu) in Mahabubnagar town is now all set to get a suspension bridge.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the structure being built at a cost of Rs 14 crore. The mini Tank Bund in the town has been undergoing a metamorphosis with the Tourism department setting up a mini Shilparamam, developing a Necklace Road around the water body at a cost of Rs 25 crore and laying a walking track.

The suspension bridge, 265 metres in length and five feet wide, will connect the Tank Bund road with an island that is being developed in the water body. At present, all the trash, water hyacinth and murky water in Pedda Cheruvu is being cleared and fresh water would be released after completion of the beautification and development works.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone, the Minister said after completion of Shilparamam, Necklace road, walking track and other amenities, the mini Tank Bund would transform into a tourism spot. “Apart from walking facilities for local residents, there will be many other amenities that will offer recreation for people from neighbouring districts too,” Srinivas Goud said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was extending all support for comprehensive development of Mahabubnagar. An industrial corridor was coming up in 400 acres at Divitipally and a food processing zone in 400 acres at Hanwada in the district, he said.

Apart from employment opportunities to local youth, these establishments spur development in the district, he added.