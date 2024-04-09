State paddlers win title in UTT 30th Masters National Table Tennis Championships

Telangana A team paddlers Mohd Zubair Farooqui, V Chandrachud and M Deepesh Singh recorded victories to secure the 40+ age category title of the UTT 30th Masters National Table Tennis Championships

Telangana's men's 40+ age category team in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Telangana A team paddlers Mohd Zubair Farooqui, V Chandrachud and M Deepesh Singh recorded victories to secure the 40+ age category title of the UTT 30th Masters National Table Tennis Championships at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

In the final, the paddlers defeated the Maharashtra A team paddlers to clinch the title. Zubair edged past Onkar Jog with a scoreline of 3-2. Chandrachud and Deepesh beat Santosh Wakradkar and Deepak Kadam respectively with scores of 3-0 each.

Results: Finals: Men’s Team: 40+: Telangana A bt Maharashtra A 3-0: Mohd Zubair Farooqui bt Onkar Hari Jog 11-8, 10-12, 11-3, 9-11, 11-7, V Chandrachud bt Santosh Wakradkar 11-7, 11-7, 11-7, M Deepesh Singh bt Deepak Kadam 11-7, 11-4, 11-4); 50 : IA&AD-B bt IA&AD-A 3-2: Basab Chaudhuri lost to Sikandar Jam 11-13, 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 7-11, Gaurav Doshi lost to Joginder Bisht 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 4-11, 7-11, Santosh Khirwarkar bt Jaswant Ganga 7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6, Gaurav bt Sikandar 7-11, 2-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-4, Basab bt Joginder 11-4, 8-11, 11-5, 11-8; Women’s Team: 40+: Gujarat bt Karnataka 3-0 (Prasunna Parekh bt Radhika Dorie 11-5, 11-5, 11-4, Shital Shah bt Anjana P Rao 7-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-6, Shraddha Maheshwary bt Sowmya Shimoga 11-6, 5-11, 11-9, 3-11, 11-5; Women’s Team: 50+: Gujarat bt MP 3-2: Neha Patel lost to Neeta Vaishnav 3-11, 11-5, 5-11, 3-11, Sonal Joshi bt Sadhna Nehlani 11-8, 11-9, 11-9, Subhangi Hardikar lost to Sandhya Somani 9-11, 8-11, 13-11, 11-5, 11-13, Sonal bt Neeta 11-9, 11-6, 11-5, Neha bt Sadhna 5-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-8.