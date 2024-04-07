State paddlers record wins in UTT 30th Masters National Table Tennis Championships

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 10:58 PM

Deepesh Singh in action on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Telangana paddlers Zubair, V Chandrachud and Deepesh Singh recorded victories to beat Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India team with a scoreline of 3-0 in the 40+ age category event of UTT 30th Masters National Table Tennis Championships at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Zubair and Deepesh Singh edged past Abu Rizwan and Srivastav Chakravarthy respectively with scores of 3-2 each, while V Chandrachud cruised past Sujay 3-0.

In the women’s doubles in the 65+ age category, the Maharashtra pair of Mythili Sodhi and Rajeshwari Mhetre defeated the Madhya Pradesh duo of Chhaya Yadav and Rita Jain 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9.

Results: Men’s team (40+): Telangana bt CAG 3-0: Zubair bt Abu Rizwan 3-2, V Chandrachud bt Sujay 3-0, Deepesh Singh bt Srivastav Chakravarthy 3-2; Women’s Doubles (65+): Mythili Sodhi/Rajeshwari Mhetre (MH) bt Chhaya Yadav/Rita Jain (MP) 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9.