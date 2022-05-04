Stay up to date on all kinds of events

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Current affairs plays a very crucial role in the preparation of competitive exams. So, it is imperative for aspirants preparing for the TSPSC exams to focus on events — local, regional, national or international — that may have an impact on the society, region, country or the world as a whole. Current Affairs can mean anything from general studies, to general awareness and general knowledge.

Since current affairs is a dynamic topic, it is important to grasp the topic as a whole or understand the overall picture of the event. This article is in continuation to the previous article to help you handle current affairs topics. Here are some practice questions:

Which of the following is the first telecom company in India to roll out UPI auto pay? (c)

a. Airtel

b. BSNL

c. Jio

d. None

Explanation: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Jio have announced that UPI AUTOPAY has now been introduced for the telecom industry with Jio. Jio’s integration with UPI AUTOPAY has made it the first player in the telecom industry to go live with the unique e-mandate feature that was launched by NPCI

The venue for the 9th Women National Ice Hockey Championship 2022 is? (d)

a. Jammu and Kashmir

b. Uttarakhand

c. Haryana

d. Himachal Pradesh

Explanation: The 9th Women National Ice Hockey Championship 2022 was inaugurated at an altitude of 12,000 feet, at the Ice Skating Rink, Kaza, in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on January 16, 2022. The national-level ice hockey competition is being held in Himachal Pradesh for the first time. Six teams from Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, ITBP Ladakh, Chandigarh and Delhi are participating in the mega event

PASSEX exercise is between….? (b)

a. India and USA

b. India and Russia

c. India and Australia

d. India and Japan

Explanation: Indian Navy and Russian Navy undertook PASSEX exercises on 14 January 2022 at the port of Cochin, in the Arabian Sea. The Indian Navy’s indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer, INS Kochi, took part in the exercise. Russian Federation Navy was represented by RFS Admiral Tributs. Two other Russian naval ships Russian Naval Missile Cruiser Varyag, and Russian Tanker Boris Butoma also accompanied. The exercise showcased cohesiveness and interoperability between the two navies

Which of the following day has been declared as National Startup Day? (c)

a. January 12

b. January 9

c. January 16

d. January 4

Explanation: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared to mark January 16 as National Start-up Day. The announcement was made by Modi on January 15, 2022, via video conferencing during a week-long event ‘Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem’ as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

India grants loan of $900 million to Sri Lanka, reason is? ( a)

a. Overcome Forex crisis

b. Construction of houses

c. To purchase fertilizers for organic farming

d. To repair Ram Sethu Project

Explanation: India has announced a financial assistance of $900 million loan to Sri Lanka to help the island nation in building up its depleted foreign reserves and for food imports. It must be noted that Sri Lanka is currently facing a shortage of almost all essential commodities due to a shortage of dollars to pay for the imports. India is extending the support through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Which is the first foreign country to purchase BrahMos Missile? (d)

a. Vietnam

b. Russia

c. Laos

d. Philippines

Explanation: Philippines has become the first foreign country to place order for the purchase of BrahMos Shore-Based cruise Missile System for its navy. This agreement will give a big boost to India’s defence manufacturing system. The estimated deal cost is worth $3,74,9 million. The BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd will supply the missile, under the Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project, for Philippine Navy.

World’s first Deaf T20 cricket championship will be held in which country? (c)

a. New Zealand

b. UK

c. India

d. Australia

Explanation: The first World Deaf T20 cricket championship will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala from January 10 to January 20, 2023. The International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) has given its approval to the All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) to organise the World Deaf T20 Cricket Championship in 2023. India will be hosting this kind of international event with the approval of the ICSD for the first time. A minimum eight countries are expected to take part in the championship

Robotic construction 3D printer launched:

Additive manufacturing solutions company Simpliforge Creations on January 19 launched their first-of-its-kind Robotic Construction 3D Printer. Touted to be India’s first and South Asia’s largest Robotic Construction 3D printer, the printer was inaugurated by Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao at Siddipet. The 3D printer can print landscaping elements, furniture, statues, and wall façade, among others, to full-scale civil structures. It is capable of working with environment-friendly materials like geopolymers and clay and Simpliforge has also its proprietary construction material Simplicrete as well. The advantages of additive manufacturing being minimal wastage, shortened supply chains, optimal resource utilisation and decentralised manufacturing are being brought to the construction industry.

Box item-2

Telangana reached MGNREGS target

Telangana has achieved the 13 crore person days target under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) set by Central Government three months ahead of the closure of the financial year. Under MGNREGS, the Central government allocated 13 crore person days for the financial year. Against this allotment, the State government achieved 12.98 crore person days by December-end and.

— V Rajendra Sharma

Faculty, 9849212411